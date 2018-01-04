Related Program: 
Your Call

Your Call: What happens when people with different opinions talk to each other?

By & Laura Wenus 35 minutes ago
  Image by Valery Kenski, used under CC/Flickr

How do you facilitate a productive, civil conversation between people who disagree politically?

 In the year following the presidential election, dozens of groups stepped up to encourage people with different opinions to talk to each. The group Make America Dinner Again invites guests with a range of political viewpoints to share a meal and take part in guided conversations. We’ll find out what they’ve learned and how dialogue makes a difference. What can we learn from one another through respectful dialogue?

Guests:

Justine Lee and Tria Chang, co-founders of Make America Dinner Again, a project that organizes conversations between people with different opinions, over dinner 

Julie Winokur, executive director of Talking Eyes Media and producer of Bring it to the Table, a documentary that encourages people to stop bickering about politics, and engage in civil discourse to help move democracy forward  

Web Resources:

Mother Jones: I Went to a Potluck That Embraced Awkward Political Conversations

Forbes: The Political And Communal Power Of Dinnertime

Pew: The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider  

On the Sep. 8, 2013 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I'll discuss that with HR executive and author of 101 Tough Conversations to Have with Employees.