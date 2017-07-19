Your Call: What led to mass incarceration of black men in America?

We’ll have a conversation with professor James Forman about his new book "Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America."

The book examines the role African-American leaders for advocating tough-on-crime measures and policies that led to mass incarceration. How were African Americans drawn into the idea of mass incarceration?

Guest:

James Forman, pofessor of Law at Yale Law School, and author of “Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America”

Web Resources:

