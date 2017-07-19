Your Call: What led to mass incarceration of black men in America?

We’ll have a conversation with professor James Forman about his new book "Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America."
The book examines the role African-American leaders for advocating tough-on-crime measures and policies that led to mass incarceration. How were African Americans drawn into the idea of mass incarceration?
James Forman, pofessor of Law at Yale Law School, and author of “Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America”
