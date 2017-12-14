Related Program: 
Your Call: What’s all the rage with Bitcoin about?

By Laura Flynn & Renee Kemp 3 hours ago
Last week Bitcoin reached a high of about $20,000 on some exchanges. The cryptocurrency has rapidly shot up in value.

Last month one Bitcoin valued at about $7,000. People are mortgaging their homes and taking out lines of credit to get in on the action, according to Joseph Borg president of the North American Securities Administrators Association. What is bitcoin? How do cryptocurrencies work? And is the run-up in its value a bubble, or something more consequential?

Nathaniel Popper, reporter covering finance and technology from San Francisco for The New York Times and author of Digital Gold: Bitcoin and the Inside Story of the Misfits and Millionaires Trying to Reinvent Money

New York Times: Bitcoin’s Price Has Soared. What Comes Next?

New York Times: Coinbase: The Heart of the Bitcoin Frenzy

New York Times: Bitcoin Hasn’t Replaced Cash, but Investors Don’t Care

New York Times: In South Korea, the Virtual Currency Boom Hits Home

Investopedia: The 6 Most Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

Investopedia: Cryptocurrency

bitcoin
cryptocurrency
crytocurrencies
digital currency
Coinbase
Nathaniel Popper
Digital Gold

