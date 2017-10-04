Your Call: What will it take to have an honest conversation about the gun lobby in the US?

What will it take to have an honest conversation about the gun lobby in the US? Why was Stephen Paddock allowed to buy 33 guns in 12 months? Why is that legal?

On Sunday, in less than 12 minutes, he massacred 59 people and injured over 500. The National Rifle Association has been quiet since the shooting. According to OpenSecrets.org, the NRA spent almost $55M during the election cycle; $30M was spent to support Donald Trump. Republican Senators John McCain, Richard Burr, and Roy Blunt are the NRA’s top three recipients. What will it take to pressure the Republican Party to break ties with the NRA? 

Guests: 

Lois Beckett, senior reporter for The Guardian US

Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

Web Resources:

The Guardian: What could actually work to fix gun violence in America – and what doesn't

The Slate: “People Just Kept Dropping and Dropping”: Eyewitness Accounts of the Las Vegas Shooting

The New Yorker: The Link Between Domestic Violence and Mass Shootings

The New York Times: Thoughts and Prayers and N.R.A. funding 

