Your Call: What will it take to keep public lands in public hands?

The Trump administration has used its executive power to challenge the status of national monuments and to open off-coast marine sanctuaries to oil drilling.

More than a billion acres of US public land and up to 30 national monuments are currently at risk. Do states and citizens have the power to turn back this rush for public lands?

Guests:

David Helvarg, award-winning journalist, author, and executive director of Blue Frontier

Caty Enders, contributing editor at the Guardian where she leads the series This Land is Your Land

