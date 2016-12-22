Your Call: What you can do to stop food waste

An estimated 40 percent of food is wasted every year in the United States.

A “cult of perfection,” misleading expiration dates, and donating concerns all contribute to food ending up in the trash. Meanwhile, more than 14 percent of US households struggle to put enough food on the table, according to the USDA. That’s more than 17 million households. What’s being done to prevent food waste?

Guests:

Dana Gunders, senior scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council

Aleks Strub, director of marketing and business development at Imperfect Produce

Nicole Civita, director of the Food Recovery Project and an Affiliated Professor with the University of Arkansas School of Law's LL.M. Program in Agricultural & Food Law

Web Resources:

Legislation to reduce waste

The EPA: How to Prevent Wasted Food Through Source Reduction

NRDC: Wasted: How America Is Losing Up to 40 Percent of Its Food from Farm to Fork to Landfill

Food Recovery Project

Imperfect Produce

The Guardian: Food waste series

Food Law and Policy Clinic, Harvard: Food Initiatives

DWaste Dive: 'Save Food for People': Hundreds gather at Harvard to discuss urgent need for food waste reduction

For Consumers – Food Too Good To Waste Guide and Toolkit

For Businesses / Organizations

Join EPA’s Food Recovery Challenge

Tools for Assessing Wasted Food

San Francisco Bay Area Food Recovery Guide

EPA’s Sustainable Food Management site