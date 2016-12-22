Your Call: What you can do to stop food waste

An estimated 40 percent of food is wasted every year in the United States.
A “cult of perfection,” misleading expiration dates, and donating concerns all contribute to food ending up in the trash. Meanwhile, more than 14 percent of US households struggle to put enough food on the table, according to the USDA. That’s more than 17 million households. What’s being done to prevent food waste?
Guests:
Dana Gunders, senior scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council
Aleks Strub, director of marketing and business development at Imperfect Produce
Nicole Civita, director of the Food Recovery Project and an Affiliated Professor with the University of Arkansas School of Law's LL.M. Program in Agricultural & Food Law
