Your Call: Why does our justice system criminalize the poor?

By & Laura Wenus 2 hours ago
  A bail bond agency in Indianapolis
    Daniel Schwen via Wikimedia Commons

Poor people, and disproportionately people of color, get caught in a crushing catch-22 in America’s justice system. How do fines, fees, bail and other mechanisms target low-income people?

 

On today's Your Call, we'll discuss Peter Edelman's book Not a Crime to be Poor and the details of a justice system that criminalizes poverty.

 

Brendon Woods, the first African American Public Defender of Alameda County. He has more than 20 years of experience in criminal defense litigation, is the President of the California Public Defenders Association, and is recognized as an innovator in public defense and holistic representation

Peter Edelman, professor of Law and Public Policy and faculty director of the Center on Poverty and Inequality at Georgetown University Law Center. His new book is Not a Crime to be Poor: The criminalization of poverty in America

 

Guardian US: How it became a crime to be poor in America

New York Times: Justice Dept. Revokes 25 Legal Guidance Documents Dating to 1975

Not Just a Ferguson Problem: How Traffic Courts Drive Inequality in California

The New Yorker: Kalief Browder, 1993–2015

ABC News: Kalief Browder's Life Behind Bars and Who He Might Have Been

Miami Herald: Graphic photos stir doubts about Darren Rainey’s ‘accidental’ prison death

criminal justice
bail reform
school-to-prison pipeline
driver's license
homeless
poverty

