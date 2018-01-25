Your Call: Why does our justice system criminalize the poor?

Poor people, and disproportionately people of color, get caught in a crushing catch-22 in America’s justice system. How do fines, fees, bail and other mechanisms target low-income people?

On today's Your Call, we'll discuss Peter Edelman's book Not a Crime to be Poor and the details of a justice system that criminalizes poverty.

Guests

Brendon Woods, the first African American Public Defender of Alameda County. He has more than 20 years of experience in criminal defense litigation, is the President of the California Public Defenders Association, and is recognized as an innovator in public defense and holistic representation

Peter Edelman, professor of Law and Public Policy and faculty director of the Center on Poverty and Inequality at Georgetown University Law Center. His new book is Not a Crime to be Poor: The criminalization of poverty in America

