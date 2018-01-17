Related Program: 
Your Call

Your Call: A year on, where has the progressive activism of The Resistance succeeded?

By & Laura Wenus 17 minutes ago
  • A participant holds up a sign at the March for Science in San Francisco
    A participant holds up a sign at the March for Science in San Francisco
    Master Steve Rapport / IndivisibleSF

Activists resisting the Trump administration have been organizing protests, mobilizing voters, and running for office. They have opposed restrictions on immigration, advocated for women’s rights, and spoken out against racial injustice. More than 250 Women’s March anniversary actions are planned for January 20. We’ll ask local organizers: Where has the movement succeeded, and what’s to come in 2018?

Guests:

Kate Schatz, feminist activist and author, founder of Solidarity Sundays, a network of feminists who gather every second Sunday to get politically engaged.

Kimi Lee is an organizer and the Director of Bay Rising, a regional alliance of groups focused on the agendas of working-class communities of color in Bay Area government

Web resources:

The Guardian: The resistance to Trump is blossoming – and building a movement to last

The Hill: Trump resistance wins tsunami elections in 2017

 

Tags: 
American politics
Women's March
feminism
Trump administration

Related Content

Your Call: Brooke Gladstone on facts, reality and the media in the Trump era

By & Malihe Razazan Sep 15, 2017

On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll have a conversation with Brooke Gladstone, co-host of WNYC's On the Media, about her new book The Trouble with Reality: A Rumination on Moral Panic in Our Time.

Your Call: How gerrymandering undermines democracy

By Malihe Razazan & Rose Aguilar Jun 27, 2017

  

We’ll have a conversation about gerrymandering and how it shapes the US electoral map.

Your Call: Feminism is Merriam-Webster's word of the year

By Laura Flynn & Renee Kemp Dec 20, 2017
Laura Flynn

  

Merriam-Webster declared feminism the word of the year.