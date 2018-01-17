Your Call: A year on, where has the progressive activism of The Resistance succeeded?

Activists resisting the Trump administration have been organizing protests, mobilizing voters, and running for office. They have opposed restrictions on immigration, advocated for women’s rights, and spoken out against racial injustice. More than 250 Women’s March anniversary actions are planned for January 20. We’ll ask local organizers: Where has the movement succeeded, and what’s to come in 2018?

Guests:

Kate Schatz, feminist activist and author, founder of Solidarity Sundays, a network of feminists who gather every second Sunday to get politically engaged.

Kimi Lee is an organizer and the Director of Bay Rising, a regional alliance of groups focused on the agendas of working-class communities of color in Bay Area government

Web resources:

The Guardian: The resistance to Trump is blossoming – and building a movement to last

The Hill: Trump resistance wins tsunami elections in 2017