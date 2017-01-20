Your Call's Inauguration Special: Barack Obama's press freedom legacy

How did President Obama deal with the news media? we’ll discuss Barack Obama's press freedom legacy, and Trumps’s hostility toward the press.

The Committee to Protect Journalists says Trump is a threat to press freedom. What can reporters and publishers expect from Donald Trump? Join us live from 11 noon, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar and you.

Guests:

Mark Danner, veteran journalist, and author of SPIRAL: Trapped in the Forever War

David Talbot, journalist and author of The Devil’s Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA and the Rise of America’s Secret Government. He is also a columnist for the SF Chronicles

Craig Aaron, president of Free Press