Your Call's media roundtable: G20 summit and Trump's war on journalism

Tens of thousands of activists are planning to protest against the policies of the world's richest countries at the upcoming G20 Summit in Germany.

According to news reports Predator drones, usually deployed in warzones, will circle the skies, tanks will be out on the streets, and over 15,000 police officers are expected to be on patrol. We will also talk Trump’s White House and the attacks on the media and the freedom of the press.

Guests:

Matt Taibbi, award-winning journalist with Rolling Stone magazine, and the author Insane Clown President: Dispatches from the 2016 Circus

Scott Horton, contributing editor at Harper’s magazine, and the author of Lords of Secrecy: The National Security Elite and America’s Stealth Warfare

Web Resources:

Rolling Stone: With CNN Flap, Media's Trump-Era Identity Crisis Continues

Deutche Welle: Who's who in Hamburg's G20 protests

AP: Hamburg Anticipates Major Pre-G20 Protest By Anti-Globalization Activists

The Guardian: We came to Hamburg to protest about G20 – and found a dystopian nightmare