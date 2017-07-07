Your Call's media roundtable: The G20 summit and Trump's war on the media

Tens of thousands of activists are protesting against the policies of the world's richest countries at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.

According to reports, predator drones -- the ones that are deployed in warzones -- will circle the skies, tanks will be out on the streets, and 20,000 police officers will be on patrol. We'll also discuss Donald Trump’s ongoing attacks on the media and freedom of the press.

Guests:

Matt Taibbi, award-winning journalist with Rolling Stone magazine, and author of Insane Clown President: Dispatches from the 2016 Circus

Scott Horton, contributing editor at Harper’s magazine, and author of Lords of Secrecy: The National Security Elite and America’s Stealth Warfare

Web Resources:

Rolling Stone: With CNN Flap, Media's Trump-Era Identity Crisis Continues

Deutche Welle: Who's who in Hamburg's G20 protests

AP: Hamburg Anticipates Major Pre-G20 Protest By Anti-Globalization Activists

The Guardian: We came to Hamburg to protest about G20 – and found a dystopian nightmare