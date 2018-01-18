Related Program: 
Your Call

Your Call's Media Roundtable: The human costs of a wall between the United States and Mexico

By Malihe Razazan 2 hours ago
  • A boy looks at a fence that is part of a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, September 9, 2016. Picture taken from the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border
    Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters

On the next media roundtable, we’ll discuss two separate investigations on the US/Mexico by USA  TODAY and Propublica. Last summer, journalists from USA TODAY flew, drove and explored every foot of the nearly 2,000-mile border to document what exists now and how that would be impacted by a wall. The Propublica series exposes the federal government's use of eminent domain to seize land for a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Guests:

Dennis Wagner, senior reporter for The Arizona Republic and the USA Today Network

Julián Aguilar, reporter with the Texas Tribune covering politics and border affairs from the Texas-Mexico border

Web Resources:

 

