Your Call's Media Roundtable: The human costs of a wall between the United States and Mexico

On the next media roundtable, we’ll discuss two separate investigations on the US/Mexico by USA TODAY and Propublica. Last summer, journalists from USA TODAY flew, drove and explored every foot of the nearly 2,000-mile border to document what exists now and how that would be impacted by a wall. The Propublica series exposes the federal government's use of eminent domain to seize land for a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Guests:

Dennis Wagner, senior reporter for The Arizona Republic and the USA Today Network

Julián Aguilar, reporter with the Texas Tribune covering politics and border affairs from the Texas-Mexico border

Web Resources: