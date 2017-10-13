Your Call's Media Roundtable: Inside Philippine politics, and massive fires in Northern Californ

On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll speak with investigative journalist Raissa Robles about the media landscape in the Philippines and President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly war on drugs, which has led to thousands of deaths.

We'll also continue our coverage of the devastating fires in the North Bay. So far, 23 people have died and more than 400 have been reported missing. The fires, which are still raging, have destroyed over 3,500 structures. Over 20,000 people have been evacuated. What is the significance of local reporting during a time of crisis?

Guests:

Jeremy White, West Coast correspondent for the Independent

Raissa Robles, investigative journalist from Philippines, and the author of Marcos Martial Law: Never Again

