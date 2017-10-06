Your Call's Media Roundtable: Juan Gonzalez on how social movements are changing urban politics

On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll speak with Juan Gonzalez, co-host of Democracy Now! about his new book Reclaiming Gotham: Bill de Blasio and the Movement to End America’s Tale of Two Cities.

He details the impacts of neo-liberal policies on urban spaces, and how two decades of grassroots activism has produced progressive leaders around the globe, including San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz

Guest:

Juan González, co-host of Democracy Now!, and the author of Reclaiming Gotham: Bill de Blasio and the Movement to End America’s Tale of Two Cities

Web Resources:

Democracy Now!: Juan González: Puerto Rico’s Financial Control Board Worsened Crisis After Hurricane Maria

Democracy Now!: Juan González on Cities Leading the Revolt Against Trumpism & Neoliberal

Gothamist: Juan González On De Blasio's NY: The Mayor Has Not Confronted The Affordable Housing Crisis