Your Call's Media Roundtable: Net neutrality; Alabama election; journalist facing deportation

This week, in a dramatic turnaround, voters in Alabama picked Doug jones, a former prosecutor to become the first Democrat elected to the Senate by Alabama voters in 25 years. On this week's media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage.

We'll also talk about Mexican journalist Emilio Gutierrez, who is fighting a deportation order, as well as FCC’s decision to kill net neutrality.

Guests:

Kathy Kiley, press freedom fellow at the National Press Club Journalism Institute

Will Bunch, national columnist for the Philadelphia Daily News, and the author of a popular political blog called "Attytood"

John Nichols, Washington correspondent for The Nation, and the author of, "Horsemen of the Trumpocalypse: A Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America”

Web Resources:

Press Club: National Press Club Press Freedom Award Winner Narrowly Avoids Deportation

Albuquerque Journal: Las Cruces group calls for release of detained Mexican journalist Emilio Gutierrez Soto

Philly.com: Beyond Alabama: Why is America still fighting over voting rights 52 years after Selma?

The Nation: Gutting Net Neutrality Is the Trump Administration’s Most Brutal Blow to Democracy Yet