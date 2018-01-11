Your Call's Media Roundtable: Offshore tax havens and the secret wealth of global elite

An estimated eight percent of the world’s household financial wealth is held in offshore tax haven. On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll speak with Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Jake Bernstein about his new book Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite.
The book chronicles the evolution of the offshore world, and details how tax havenS let the super-rich and corporations hide their money and avoid paying taxes.
Guest:
Jake Bernstein, two-time Pulitzer-prize winning journalist, and the author of “Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite”
Web Resources:
Jake Bernstein: Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite
Salon: “Secrecy World” enters the White House: What kind of person does business with Trump?
Oxfam: US tax reform will increase poverty and inequality
Mother Jones: The Republican Tax Bill Will Send More Jobs Overseas