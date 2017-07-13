Your Call's media roundtable: Regulation rollbacks, Trump-Russia scandal and net neutrality

This week, public interest groups and several corporations took part in a day of action to protest the FCC’s plan to kill net neutrality, which ensures an open Internet for all.
We’ll also discuss coverage of the latest Russia/Trump scandal and a NY Times -Propulica investigation about the administration’s secret deregulation task force, which has deep industry ties. What caught your attention this week?
Guests:
Kevin Hall, chief economics reporter, and Senior Investigator for McClatchy Newspapers
Kevin Hall, president of Free Press
Robert Faturechi, investigative reporter covering campaign finance for Propublica
Web Resources:
Propublica: Trump Has Secretive Teams to Roll Back Regulations, Led by Hires With Deep Industry Ties
McClatchy: Lawyer who met Don Jr. had ties to Russian government, spy agency
McClatchy: Trump DC hotel, Mar-A-Lago bank millions in new income for president’s business empire