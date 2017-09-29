Your Call's Media Roundtable: The rise of far-right in Germany, and the Republicans' war on Medicaid

On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss Germany’s election results. For the first time in Germany's postwar history, a far-right party managed to enter Parliament.

The anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party won 12.6% of the vote. We’ll also talk about the Republicans’ latest failed attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act by proposing deep cuts to Medicaid and subsidies. 32 million people would have lost their coverage. What’s next? And how is the administration gutting the existing law.?

Guests:

Trudy Lieberman, award-winning journalist, past president of the Association of Health Care Journalists, and a long-time contributor to the Columbia Journalism Review

Eric Reguly, European bureau chief of The Globe and Mail

