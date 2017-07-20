Your Call's media roundtable: Syrian refugees in the Middle East and Trump's Russian business ties

This week, shocking images of Syrian refugees who died in Lebanese military custody, allegedly during or after torture, have received widespread coverage. The majority of Syrian refugees are living in Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan. Who’s telling their stories?

We’ll also discuss a recent New Republic investigation exposing three decades of Donald Trump’s business ties to Russian mobsters and oligarchs

Guests:

Michael Petrou, award-winning journalist and historian, and the author of Is This Your First War? Travels Through the Post-9/11 Islamic World

Craig Unger, contributing editor at Vanity Fair, and the author of House of Bush, House of Saud

Web Resources:

New Republic: Trump’s Russian Laundromat

National Post: The Greatest Exodus of Our TIME