Your Call's Media Roundtable: Turkey's attack on Syrian Kurds in Afrin & the future of Dreamers

On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of Turkey’s military assault on the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in Syria. The attack has displaced more than 5,000 people, and more than 25 people have been killed.

We’ll also look at the future of the Dream Act in light of the recent budget negotiations and the SF Board of Supervisors’ decision to replace acting mayor London Breed with Mark Farrell as a caretaker until the June 5 election.

Guests:

Martin Chulov, award winning journalist covering the Middle East for the Guardian

Megan Janetsky, reporter with opensecert.org in Washington DC

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, political columnist and transportation reporter for the San Francisco Examiner

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Turkey to extend Syria campaign to Kurdish-controlled Manbij

Think Progress: ‘Should I be planning for the worst?’: Uncertainty looms as DREAMers fight for justice

San Francisco Examiner: Tech mogul Ron Conway shakes down supervisors to support London Breed for mayor

Mission Local: Mark Farrell is your new mayor — and pandemonium ensues

Politico: Budget talks progress, as Senate Dems drop Dreamer demand