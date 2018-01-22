Your Call's One Planet Series: Climate change and environmental rules under Trump

On the next Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll speak with Penn State professor and climatologist Michael Mann who calls the Trump administration the most anti-science and anti-environmental administration in US history.

He says the government is engaged in an unprecedented effort to suppress science and rewrite scientific history. How are scientists fighting back and what does the latest science tell us about climate change and extreme weather? Join the conversation, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.

Guest:

Michael Mann, director of the Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University