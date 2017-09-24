Your Call's One Planet Series: Exxon's history of climate denial

In 2015, a massive investigation by Inside Climate News and LA Times detailed how Exxon conducted cutting-edge climate research decades ago and then, without revealing all that it had learned, worked at the forefront of climate denial.

Recently Harvard researchers also established that ExxonMobil misled the public about the state of climate science and its implications. Several cities including Oakland and San Francisco are talking legal action. How should ExxonMobil be held responsible?

Guests:

Geoffrey Supran, postdoctoral fellow in the Department of History of Science at Harvard University

Neela Banerjee, reporter for Inside Climate News

