Your Call's One Planet Series: The fight to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge continues

What does the Arctic tell us about climate change? On the next Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll have a conversation with writer and environmental activist Subhankar Banerjee about the Trump administration’s plans to open nearly all US coastal waters and the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling.

More than a billion acres in fragile ecosystems are in danger. What can be done.?

Guest:

Subhankar Banerjee, internationally known writer, environmental activist, scholar, and photographer

Web Resources:

Subhankar Banerjee

The New York Times: America’s Wildest Place Is Open for Business

National Geographic: Animals Are Shrinking and Freezing to Death in a Changing Arctic

The NY Times: Here’s What Oil Drilling Looks Like in the Arctic Refuge, 30 Years Later

The NY Times: Trump Would Open Nearly All U.S. Waters to Drilling. But Will They Drill?

Inside Climate News: At Stake in Arctic Refuge Drilling Vote: Money, Wilderness and a Way of Life