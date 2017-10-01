Your Call's One Planet Series: How green are electric vehicles?

On this edition of One Planet, we’ll discuss the push for electric cars. Last year more than 500,000 electric cars were sold in the US, half of them in California.

China, Britain, France, and India have all announced end-dates for gas-powered vehicles, but are electric vehicles always the greenest choice? Join the conversation on the next Your Call with Matt Martin, and you.

Guests:

Ethan Elkind, director of the Climate Program at The Center for Law, Energy & the Environment at UC Berkeley

Dr. David Reichmuth, senior engineer for Clean Vehicles Program at Union of Concerned Scientists

Web Resources:

Union of Concerned Scientists: Electric Vehicles

Ethan Elkind: We Need More EV Charging Stations To Meet Growing Demand

Union of Concerned Scientists: Electric Vehicles: Just How Green Are They?

The Guardian: Carmakers’ electric dreams depend on supplies of rare minerals