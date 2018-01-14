Your Call's One Planet Series: The nexus between environmental and social Justice

We mark MLK Jr. Day by discussing environmental justice with Mustafa Ali, the former head of the EPA's environmental justice program. Over the past 24 years, he's worked with hundreds of communities of color, low income communities, and indigenous populations.

Last March, he resigned from the Environmental Protection Agency, and in his resignation letter to EPA head Scott Pruitt, he wrote that these communities, both rural and urban, often live with toxic levels of air pollution, a crumbling or non-existent water and sewer infrastructure, lead in their drinking water, and hazardous waste sites.

Guest:

Mustafa Ali, senior vice president of the Hip Hop Caucus, and for head of the environmental justice program at the Environmental Protection Agency

Web Resources:

Hip Hop Caucus

Inside Climate News: Chief Environmental Justice Official at EPA Resigns, With Plea to Pruitt to Protect Vulnerable Communities

Inside Climate News: Beyond Standing Rock: Environmental Justice Suffered Setbacks in 2017

Propublica: What It’s Like Inside the Trump Administration’s Regulatory Rollback at the EPA