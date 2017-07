The international youth poetry slam festival Brave New Voices comes to the Bay Area this week, bringing with it workshops, town halls, and poetry slams in Oakland and Berkeley. We're getting primed with poems from Youth Speaks. Here’s poets Aleah Bradshaw, Tova Ricardo, Tassiana Willis and Trey Amos performing their original poems at a Golden State Warriors' halftime show.

This year's Grand Slam takes place Saturday, July 22nd at the San Francisco's War Memorial Opera House.