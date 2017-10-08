The Spot: DJ Shadow & DJ Stef

This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers...

“DJ Shadow,” featured on the podcast Song Exploder from Radiotopia, December 2016.

Each episode of Song Exploder features a musician uncovering the different sonic elements used to create one of their songs. What’s special about this interview with DJ Shadow is the sheer amount of sampling he uses in the song discussed, “Mutual Slump.” Unlike most Song Exploder episodes, almost every beat and note and word you hear in this song, was taken from somewhere else. Either a song already recorded or intimate recordings from a loved one, it was all borrowed by DJ Shadow to make something totally new.

Subscribe to Song Exploder on iTunes and Stitcher, and you can hear past episodes at songexploder.net.

DJ Stef featured on Phonographic Memory, May 2016.

Last year, San Francisco based writer and designer, DJ Stef Ornelas, shared her memories of DJ Shadow’s album Endtroducing…... with the local storytelling project and podcast Phonographic Memory. Each episode features a Bay Area resident presenting a song from a vinyl record, and their personal story about it. This excerpt was recorded live during the 20th anniversary celebrations for the main branch building of the San Francisco Public Library.

You can hear more stories from local record appreciators at phonographicmemory.org and you can hear some of DJ Stef’s vinyl mixes on Mixcloud.

DJ Stef passed away on October 1, 2017 at her home in San Francisco. For decades, she’s been a keystone in the Bay Area Hip Hop scene: founding publisher of the Vinyl Exchange magazine, a connector of record appreciators and underground artists, a prolific DJ, graphic artist, and above all, she was a friend to so many. She is very, very missed.

This week's episode featured music from: Black Moth Super Rainbow, Cold Grits, Monophonics, and Indeep.

If you have a suggestion for a podcast or an audio project we should feature, please drop us a line at thespot@kalw.org.

Tune in next week for another episode of The Spot, only on KALW San Francisco.