The Spot: Giving Santa the side-eye

This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers...

“I Was A Teenage Grinch (& other tales of holiday cheer)” from the podcast Mortified, December 2017.

The storytelling event-turned-podcast Mortified solely exists to bring the stories of your emotional diaries to the stage. In each event, presenters read, in verbatim, the good, the bad, and the (now) pretty hilarious entries from their personal, teenage diaries. In one of their most recent episodes of the Mortified, they share stories that give the holidays some super fierce side-eye.

“Boyd Applegate and Rhonda Dixon,” recorded by StoryCorps, 2012.

Boyd Applegate’s job is driving big-rig trucks. But his passion is Santa Claus. Each Christmas, Boyd dresses up as a “real-beard” Santa. He does it for love, not money — in more than 20 years he has never accepted payment for his services. At StoryCorps, Boyd told his sister, Rhonda Dixon, how he got his start.

This week's episode featured music from: Black Moth Super Rainbow, The Coctails, Guster, and Felice Taylor.

Tune in next week for another episode of The Spot, only on KALW San Francisco. Happy holidays from us to you and yours!