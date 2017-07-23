Related Program: 
The Spot

The Spot: Out of the Blocks

By 5 minutes ago
  • The podcast 'Out of the Blocks' introduces us to the residents of Cherry Hill Road in Baltimore.
    The podcast 'Out of the Blocks' introduces us to the residents of Cherry Hill Road in Baltimore.

This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers...

600 Cherry Hill Road, Part I,” produced by Aaron Henkin, Wendel Patrick, and Melissa Gerr for the podcast Out of the Blocks from WYPR, June 2017.

The Baltimore-based podcast Out of the Blocks travels the city, block by block, to collect stories from the people who spend their time there, whether for work, life, or just to get a haircut from their favorite stylist. Each person’s story is then scored by the Baltimore-based musician Wendel Patrick. 

Today, Out of the Blocks takes us to the heart of Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood to meet the preachers, the barbers, the business owners, and parents living on the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road.

You can see photos of each of the voices you heard in this episode at Out of the Blocks' website, which is also where you can hear the second half of this two-part episode arch. Subscribe to the podcast on iTunesStitcher, and wherever else you listen to podcasts.

This week's episode featured music from: Black Moth Super Rainbow, Beach House, and Jimmy Ruffin.

If you have a suggestion for a podcast or an audio project we should feature, please drop us a line at thespot@kalw.org.

Tune in next week for another episode of The Spot, only on KALW San Francisco.

Tags: 
The Spot
podcasts
Out of the Blocks
WYPR
Baltimore
Cherry Hill Road
barbers
parents
beauty supply
barbershop
pastor
church

Related Content

The Spot: We Live Here

By Jul 16, 2017
CAROLINA HIDALGO | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers...


The Spot: Snapshots of Buildings

By Jun 25, 2017
© Lucia Moholy Estate/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn

This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers...

The Spot: The moon and other things

By Jun 18, 2017
Freda Chiu for ABC RN

This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers...