Related Program: 
The Spot

The Spot: We Live Here

By 25 minutes ago
  • Black Lives Matter posters were placed on the Confederate monument in Forest Park on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
    Black Lives Matter posters were placed on the Confederate monument in Forest Park on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
    CAROLINA HIDALGO | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers...


Removing Confederate Monuments: Why Now and What’s Next?,” produced for the podcast We Live Here, July 2017.

From St. Louis Public Radio in Missouri, the procurers of the podcast We Live Here present sticky arguments about culture and identity from their city, and then take us literally into their streets to gain new perspectives from residents and scholars. In their latest episode, they dive headfirst into conversations about why, right now, confederate monuments in America’s southern states seem to be generating more news than ever before, including a discussion with one of BackStory’s newest co-hosts about the stakes local governments have to consider when attempting to re-shape a city’s historical narratives. 

This episode of We Live Here was produced by Kameel Stanley and Tim Lloyd at St. Louis Public Radio in Missouri, and was originally released on July 11th, 2017. You can subscribe to We Live Here wherever you prefer to listen to podcasts, or listen at their website.

This week's episode featured music from: Black Moth Super Rainbow, Ben Best & Karl Jørgensen, and The Vitamin String Quartet.

If you have a suggestion for a podcast or an audio project we should feature, please drop us a line at thespot@kalw.org.

Tune in next week for another episode of The Spot, only on KALW San Francisco.

Tags: 
The Spot
podcasts
We Live Here
St. Louis Public Radio
Forest Park
confederate monuments
Nathan Connolly
BackStory

Related Content

The Spot: Snapshots of Buildings

By Jun 25, 2017
© Lucia Moholy Estate/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn

This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers...

The Spot: The moon and other things

By Jun 18, 2017
Freda Chiu for ABC RN

This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers...

The Spot: Egg Wars & Sea Women

By Jun 11, 2017

This week on KALW's showcase for the best stories from public radio podcasts and independent radio producers...